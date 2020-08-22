SI.com
RaiderMaven
Raiders Jon Gruden Excited About Allegiant Stadium

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- When the Las Vegas Raiders took the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first time, there was a lot of emotion from the coaches and players.

There should have been a massive structure; if not the fines, it one of the most beautiful professional sports venues in the world. Gruden couldn't hide his emotion.

"The bright lights, the natural grass, in a dome stadium, a spectacular locker room which you can't see on TV. It's a state-of-the-art facility. It's got everything you could imagine, and I can't wait to share it with our fans. Like I said, people around the world, entertainers are going to be here, and it's going to be the hot spot if you ask me. It's the coolest place I've seen."

Gruden has been around and seen a lot. His reaction makes a significant statement about the building nicknamed, "The Death Star." But he was impressed by his player's feelings of their new home.

"They were star-struck. They were really excited to see their lockers, see their nameplate. It's a lot different than Alameda. No disrespect to the old stadium, but it's a lot different when we say it like that."

Gruden, 57, may be significantly older than his player, and it showed when asked what he liked best about his new home on Sundays.

"My favorite thing is just driving in there. I have been to and from the office since I've been in Las Vegas for obvious reasons and everything. It's training camp mode, and everybody's got to be careful for obvious reasons. But just driving down the strip, looking across the street, and seeing the beautiful casinos.

"Seeing just this facility that we get a chance to play in and when you walk in you won't believe the locker room. You'll see for yourselves. Where I am now with media, you guys are going to love it. Vic, you are going to have more fun covering Raiders games than you ever had (laughter). It's got something for everybody."

