Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden Praises Buffalo Bills

As the Raiders return to Las Vegas, the attention starts to focus on their week four match against the red hot Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are coming in with an undefeated record of 3-0, while the Raiders sit at 2-1, after losing to the Patriots in week three in Foxborough.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden praised the Bills front office and the remarkable job building a playoff team.

"I think No.1 their head coach [Sean] McDermott has done a great job and Brandon Beane the general manager, done a nice job putting together a good young football team," said Gruden.

Gruden also seemed a little too excited about the Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen.

"After that, the quarterback is eye-opening, he is a fun guy to watch. Man, he can really throw the ball. He's got a great playing style, he's got a lot of John Elway's playing style. He can scramble, he's strong, he's tough, he's a big-time player," said Gruden, "And they got an arsenal around him with the acquisition of [Stefon] Diggs from the Vikings, John Brown, they got some guys that can really run." added Gruden.

This season, Allen has completed 81 of 114 (71.1 percent) passes for 1,038 yards, 10 TDs, and one INT. He's tallied 22 carries for 84 yards and two TDs.

He is currently second in the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

The Bills defense is legit, and it has been for years.

"And on defense, they have a collection of players, they're very active up front, they do a good job of blitzing, and they do a nice job of disguising their looks. And it's no fluke that they're 3-0, and a playoff team," said Gruden.

The Raiders have a tough matchup on Sunday, and Gruden knows it and respects what the Bills are doing this season.

If the Raiders plan of picking a huge win at home, they will have to find a way to stop the coaching staff, Allen, and that defense that Gruden is praising about.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-2.5

