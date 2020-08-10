Raiders Jon Gruden Talks Kansas City Chiefs

In a division where every team is improving on offense, the elephant in the room is still the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl victory and returning Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and speeder Tyreek Hill.

A few players have opted out for the Chiefs for the 2020 NFL season, including starting running back Damien Williams, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and rookie third-round pick offensive lineman Lucas Niang. But that doesn't take away from their high power offense that is still favorite to win the Super Bowl this year.

But are the Raiders ready to compete at the same level as the Chiefs?

During the offseason, the Raiders drafted versatile and speed players on offense such as Henry Ruggs III, who in college was a speedy receiver and a playmaker, and has been compared to Hill.

"We've gotten faster, we've gotten better. We feel like we can compete with them-- We're getting closer, the problem with the Chiefs is that they don't lose any players, it's rare that you can win a championship and your team together. I don't know what their salary cap is-- but I'm gonna investigate that, they've done a great job keeping that team together," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Dating back to the last four meetings against the Chiefs under Jon Gruden in command, the Raiders had seven turnovers in 2018 and five in 2019, the most by an opposing team.

"We turned the ball over ridiculously, the turnover ratio and those four games has shot us-- I mean, we have not been able to recover from that so we're going to learn a lot about ourselves here in the coming weeks," added Gruden.

Heading into training camp, Gruden feels the Raiders can match up well with everyone in the league, not just the Chiefs.

