Jon Gruden Impressed by Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders decision to sign Marcus Mariota was a brilliant move. They have their starting signal-caller in Derek Carr, but now they get a seasoned pro to back him up, and he ready in a "Next Man Up" league.

While Jon Gruden has made it clear that Carr is his guy, pundits have enjoyed creating a controversy that doesn't exist. I get it; it gets clicks for a frustrated yet fantastic fan base with a "Just Win Baby," mentality.

But if being honest is important, and it is to most, the issues haven't been Derek Carr.

That is why Carr, a many of character, has embraced Mariota being on the Silver and Black. They respect and like one another. It shows character on both of their parts as competitors.

Gruden, when asked about Mariota's grasp of the playbook, and he complimented both men.

"It's been impressive. I think being in the room and little chat session with Derek Carr every day has really helped him. Derek is very advanced and very quick mentally. Marcus is as well. He's learning from the best and he's applied it here in the last couple of days here with our rookies on the field at walk-thru."

The Raider Nation is the real winner here. Two great quarterbacks who have set aside ego just to win. Now that sounds like old school Raiders.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter