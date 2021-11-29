Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Raiders RB Praises Special Teams Unit

    The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit will have a significant factor moving forward.
    The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit played a huge factor in the win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

    While kickers and punters get overlooked, it’s not often that they get the recognition they deserve.

    “I mean, every win feels amazing. Just winning the way we did in overtime with Daniel (Carlson), sniper Daniel Carlson hitting that field goal, it just gives us life,” Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said. “We’re trying to keep it going.”

    Carlson went five-for-five, including two crucial field goals, a 56-yarder right before the end of the fourth quarter that put the Raiders back on top and the 29-yard game winner in overtime, that sealed the win for the Silver and Black.

    The Raiders never trailed in Arlington, Texas.

    Carlson field goals kept extending the lead, and with the help of punter A.J. Cole, the Raiders held the Cowboys to great field position for most of the game.

    “I don't think he gets enough credit, honestly. His punting man, dude’s been amazing. Like I said, he kicked some bombs,” Jacobs added. “I mean, that’s huge for us because that could change the momentum of the game. So A.J. is definitely one of them dude that comes in and he’s real chill, he’ll talk to everybody, and he works too, so yeah big props to him too.”

    Cole had five punts on Thursday’s game, with four going inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line, including a 68-yard punt in the first quarter.

    Throughout the game, it showed how important the kicking units were, whether it was to extend the lead or pin the Cowboys back inside their own 20-yard-line.

    If the Raiders continue to push forward, they will need all the help they can get from their special teams.

    The kicking units might often be overlooked, but never left behind or go unrecognized in the Raiders locker room.

