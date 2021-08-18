Josh Jacobs Ranked at No. 68 on NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Network released more than half of its Top 100 players of the 2021 season on Sunday. As of now, third-year running back Josh Jacobs is the only Raider to have made the cut, at No. 68.

Jacobs moved up four places from the No. 72 spot on last season’s list when he had been highly praised after a stand-out rookie campaign.

The Raiders running back finished fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns last season (12). He also placed eighth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,065.

Jacobs also placed in the Top 10 in rushing yards per game with 71, which was good for ninth in the league. As a rookie, the Alabama product finished third in the league in the category, averaging 88.5 yards per game.

The 23-year-old was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season, an achievement that can be expected for many years to come.

Jacobs was previously recognized for his talent by the NFL in June when he was deemed part of the 2021 All-Under-25 Team.

The running back is surrounded on the list by center Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts at No. 69 and linebacker K.J. Wright of the Seattle Seahawks at No. 67.

Kelly enters his sixth season in the league, and Wright is preparing for his 11th.

Like Jacobs, Wright has made one Pro Bowl, while Kelly made back-to-back Pro Bowls in the last two seasons.

The NFL Network will reveal Nos. 40 to 11 on Sunday.

