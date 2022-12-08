Josh McDaniels on Preparing Amidst Short Week

The Las Vegas Raiders not only have the challenge of playing on the road this week, but they have also had little time to prepare.

There wasn't much time for the team to celebrate its Week 13 victory over one of its biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, as Las Vegas was forced to immediately turn its focus towards its next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, for its Thursday Night Football matchup.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels gave his idea of what the keys to being ready are with just a few days of preparation.

“Combining the preparation and information that you absolutely need to know with managing the rest, recovery and energy that you're going to need," McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "I think that's the trick. You're playing a game tomorrow and we just got done playing Sunday. And so, you obviously have a lot of information to take in, in a short period of time. But you have to be able to make a good decision about when enough is enough, and let's just cut it there, and we don't need anything else. And at some point, you got to just make a call on, ‘Alright, that's enough to go play the game.’

"If we need to make some adjustments in the game that we will go ahead and do it. As opposed to overloading how much you try to get done in the couple of days you have, and then managing the team. Rest, recovery, treatment, so that we can have as much energy and play with great resolve for 60 minutes tomorrow. So, it's always a little bit of a trick, but I think our guys have had a great attitude. Our staff has done a good job of kind of cutting it down to what we need, and we'll start the game, and then all bets are off at that point."

