Rookie Quarterbacks Shine in Week One

Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Justin Fields, from the 2021 first round of the NFL Draft scored a TD in Week one.

One of the most astonishing narratives in Week 1 of the NFL season was the fact that every first-round quarterback who made his debut either threw or rushed for a touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft had a balanced performance in his professional debut, throwing three touchdown passes and three interceptions. He recorded 332 passing yards in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Trey Lance

The former North Dakota State standout had one of the more interesting performances out of these quarterbacks. The rookie appeared for only one play in the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Detroit Lions, and that play just so happened to be a five-yard TD pass.

Zach Wilson

Wilson had a great first start for the New York Jets, throwing for 258 yards and two touchdowns in a close loss to the Carolina Panthers. His attempt at a second-half comeback was almost carried out, but the Panthers would go on to win, 19-14.

Justin Fields

Fields’ touchdown did not come off of a pass, but rather from his own three-yard run. Like Lance, he saw very little time on the field but made his presence known by adding points to the scoreboard. The Chicago Bears ultimately lost, 34-14, in its game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mac Jones

There’s a new face behind center for the New England Patriots, and he let it be known he has what it takes to lead the historic franchise. Jones finished Week 1 with 281 passing yards and a TD in a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

