Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Safeties

The Raiders matchup by positions continues on the defensive side, and we now turn our focus to the safeties.

As we look into the top five safeties this year, a few rising stars are emerging to be the Raiders top threat heading into the 2020 NFL season.

If the Raiders plan to attack the deep ball this year, they better know where some of these ball-hawking safeties are at.

Whether these safeties come in to assist the run game, blitz or stay behind in coverage, these

safeties can create havoc and can easily intercept the ball and turn things around real quick.

Three of the top five safeties the Raiders will face this year are within the division.

Let's start at No.5, Bills Micah Hyde. Hyde came to Buffalo in 2017 and has settled as a leader in the backfield. In 2019, Hyde recorded 56 tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles. Hyde is a player that does not shy away from stopping the run game and blitzing on specific packages. The emerging Bills will travel to Las Vegas in week 4, expect this game to be a showdown.

At No.4 is rising star Chargers', Derwin James. James missed most of the 2019 season due to injury. In 2018, James was graded an 87.8 by PFF, the fifth-highest graded safety. That same season he recorded three interceptions, 79 tackles, and four sacks as a rookie. When healthy, James can be one of the best safeties around the league. The Raiders matchup on weeks 9 and 15 against the Chargers seem to be the toughest secondary matchups of the season.

At No.3 Patriots is safety Devin McCourty. The Patriots may have taken a blow on defense as linebacker Don't' a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung will opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID precautions. The Patriots will still have the best corner and the McCourty brothers. In 2019, Devin McCourty ranked second with six interceptions and added two forced fumbles on defense. The Raiders week three matchup against the Patriots seems to get more comfortable as the season comes upon us. Let's hope the Raiders take advantage of those open holes and force the secondary players to create mismatches and errors on defense.

At No. 2 is divisional rival Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu. Coming off a Super Bowl victory, Mathieu became the X-factor on defense that helped the Chiefs get back in position to win the game. In the 2019 season, Mathieu recorded four interceptions, fifth-among safeties, 71 tackles, and two sacks. Being among the most targeted safeties in league with 76 targets, Mathieu allowed 51 passing attempts, 67 percent. Recently named No.39 of the top 100 players ranked by the players themselves, the Raiders will see him twice this year in week 5 and 11.

In our list, we have named Broncos safety Justin Simmons as the Raiders No.1 safety matchup heading into the 2020 NFL season. It may be a surprise to few, but as a true safety, Simmons is an underrated player who is ready to make a jump and solidify himself as one of the best safeties in the game. In 2019, his four interceptions tied fifth-most interceptions by safety. At the end of the season PFF, graded Simmons a 90.7 defensive grade, second-best among safeties. While his name is not out there yet, Raider fans know the impact that Simmons can have on the field. The Raiders high powered offense will give Simmons and the rest of the Broncos a run for their paychecks in week 10 and 17.

There was a notable safety on this list, but ex-Jets Jamal Adams was then traded to Seattle. Leaving a spot open for a potential safety to fill in his place.

Other notable safeties the Raiders will face but missed the list are Falcons Keanu Neal, who is returning from injury, and Saints Marcus Williams, another rising star in the Saints secondary.

