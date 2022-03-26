Raiders Sign Defensive Tackle Kyle Peko

The Las Vegas Raiders have added help on the interior defensive line: .Kyle Peko

After a few major free agency signings, the Las Vegas Raiders began to address the interior defensive line.

On Tuesday, the Raiders announced the signing of free-agent defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

Peko joins the Silver and Black after spending the majority of last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Peko had stints with the Denver Broncos twice in his career, first when he entered the league in 2016 and in the beginning of last season.

Peko has played for the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills between the Broncos and the Titans.

The 6-1, 305-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 21 games with three starts, recording 23 tackles (14 solos), two sacks, and one forced fumble in his entire career.

In 2021, Peko played in eight games with three starts for Tennessee, setting career highs with 10 tackles (seven), two sacks, and one forced fumble.

A native of La Habra, Calif., Peko played one season at Oregon State (2015) after transferring from Cerritos Junior College. As a senior in 2015, Peko started all 12 games and recorded 45 tackles (24 solos), two sacks, and two passes defensed, earning honorable mention Pac-12 honors.

The Oregon State Beaver looks to compete with incoming signee Vernon Butler for a starting position in the interior of a ferocious defensive line.

Raiders General Manager Dave Zigler continues to acquire talent in free agency.

Peko joins a Silver and Black team that is building a team ready to contend in the AFC West, and in route to bringing a championship to Sin City.

