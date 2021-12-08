Raiders Need to Continue Fast Start on Offense

Las Vegas Raiders offense need to continue having fast starts on their offense.

A key to a successful Las Vegas Raiders offense is getting a quick start right off the bat.

The Silver and Black have tried different things and have found several ways to succeed on the field.

"We tried, like I said, different things in practice to try to get us going a little bit faster earlier. Dallas game, we come out the first drive, we hit DeSean [Jackson] and have a big play touchdown,” Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said.

“This week the defense started off for us and gave up two explosive plays, the next thing you know we are down 7-0. So, we are going to look at all those things again and see what we can try to do to spruce up practice a little bit..."

It has been a bit harder recently with the loss of tight end Darren Waller.

When asked about Waller’s status, he is currently dealing with his injury on a day-to-day basis.

"He's dealing with the knee and the oblique or the rib, whichever one it is, and he got continually a little bit better toward the end of the week,” Bisaccia said.

“That's kind of why we kept him in the day-to-day, and then visiting with Chris [Cortez] today, our trainer, same deal."

