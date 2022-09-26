Recap from Raiders vs. Titans

For much of their eventual 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like a team that didn't have what it takes to respond to their opponent.

It's hard to say otherwise when the Raiders defense allowed the Titans to score touchdowns on each of their first three possessions.

It's the first time a Raiders defense had allowed that to happen since 2014.

Arguably the biggest reason for that was the Titans getting back to what they've done best on offense for years, and that's feeding running back Derrick Henry the football.

Henry had 20 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown to go along with five catches for another 58 yards.

He may have ended up only averaging 4.3 yards per carry, but Henry ran hard all game, making the Raiders defense work to bring him down.

That recommitment to Henry only made it easier for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to have his best game of the season.

Tannehill completed over 70 percent of his passes for 264 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

To their credit, the Raiders defense was able to keep them in the game in the second half, where they didn't allow the Titans to score a single point.

It could have made a difference if the Raiders offense had found a way to get it going any earlier in the game.

They continued to shot themselves in the foot in key situations, going 1/12 on third down conversions and 2/6 in the red zone.

Quarterback Derek Carr continued to run hot and cold, finishing with 303 passing yards and two touchdowns but being off target on a number of throws throughout the game.

The Raiders also continued to struggle getting the ball to their best playmakers consistently, with wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller combining for eight catches.

Even when someone like receiver Mack Hollins can step up to have a career-high 158 receiving yards, it isn't enough for the Raiders to overcome their other mishaps.

Now at 0-3, the Raiders need to take a long look at themselves in the mirror and decide what kind of team they really are, because right now, they just don't look very good at all.

