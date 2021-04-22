Former Raider Marshawn Lynch Join Oakland Roots SC Ownership

Former Raider running back Marshawn Lynch has joined the Oakland Roots SC ownership group, hoping to bring financial literacy and freedom to the area.

While former Raider running back Marshawn Lynch’s return to the NFL still looms in the air, he has decided to stay active in the Oakland, California area.

On April 16, Oakland Roots SC (Sports Club) announced that Lynch has joined the club’s ownership group. A native of Oakland, he intends to partner with the Roots on a new initiative to bring financial literacy and freedom to families in the surrounding area.

“Growing up in The Town, we always could count on the pro teams in this area but with most of those ones that I grew up with gone, I knew the minute I heard about the opportunity to join Oakland Roots, it wasn’t just something I wanted to do, it was something I had to do,” Lynch said via a statement.

With Lynch joining the Roots ownership group, they have announced a partnership with Oakland-born Goalsetter – a financial literacy app that covers saving and smart spending for kids K-12. Goalsetter teaches youth about finance through fun, game-based quizzes.

Roots said more information about the partnership will be released in the coming weeks.

Lynch also said he is excited to give kids in his hometown a chance to look up to and create change in the community.

“Giving kids in my hometown a pro soccer club and players to look up to and a team that this community and city can get hella excited about was something I had to get down with,” Lynch said. “Then, you layer in the commitment they are making to this city through all our grassroots efforts, the partnership with Goalsetter, just reassured and told me that the organization isn’t just talking about creating change, but really being about that action and making s--- happen.”

Oakland Roots SC plays in the USL Championship. They begin their 2021 season on May 8 against Phoenix Rising FC.

