Raiderettes To Open 'The Studio' to the Public in Grand Opening

The Las Vegas Raiderettes are kicking down the doors of their studio and inviting the public to their Grand Opening.

The Raiderettes Studio, which has served as the base for squad practices, meetings, and staff offices, will officially open its doors to the public.

The invitation is taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 1-6 p.m.

The free family friendly event will include tours of the 20,000 square foot facility located at 1371 Raiders Way in Henderson’s Matter Park, as well as performances by this year’s edition of the Raiderettes.

“It’s incredibly special. To have facilities like these is an absolute honor. We are so privileged to be a part of an organization that truly values the women on our team. And so to have an impact on the community is just incredible. And to give these women on our team the opportunity to serve as ambassadors and role models in our community is absolutely priceless,” said former Raiderette and Director of The Studio, Tiphanie McNiff.

The Raiderettes will be offering free dance classes on September 7th and 8th for children between the ages of 5-17.

And starting September 12, the Raiderettes will be offering dance classes inside The Studio, the décor of which celebrates the rich history of the Raiderettes.

The Studio will offer a variety of dance, performance and fitness classes for children and adults—including Jazz, Pom, Hip Hop, Yoga, Junior Raiderettes, Leaps and Turns, Latin Fit, Ballet Fit, Raiderettes Fit, Pro Style, College and High School prep, all taught by Raiderette choreographers and squad members.

McNiff had an amazing career as a Raiderette and along with today’s group of girls, they have the opportunity to share it with the public.

“It's an absolute honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to share my love for the Raiders organization and have an impact on future generations who also would love to be Raiderettes,” added McNiff.

Space may be limited, and enrollment paperwork must be completed prior to participating in classes. For information on the classes, please visit www.raiderettesthestudio.com.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews