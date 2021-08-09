Richie Incognito Emerges as the Leader of the Line

Las Vegas Raiders old-school offensive lineman Richie Incognito has emerged as the leader of the Silver and Black offensive line.

An old-school mentality is helping young players stay focused on what's ahead.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito has emerged as a leader on this revamped young offensive line.

A foot injury ended his season early a year ago, but after successful surgery and speedy recovery, he's ready to return on the field and finish his career on his terms.

"When I came in, it was be quiet, get in the weight room, earn your reps, earn your spot. Now these guys come in and it's you know Instagram and Twitter and all this hype and I did this in college," Incognito said.

Most players who come in with that mentality take longer to develop, so Incognito has brought these young Raiders under his wing to help them stay hungry and stick to the grind of improving.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and offensive line coach Tom Cable had given him a heads up on the moves they were going to make this offseason.

After being cut, Incognito had a feeling he was going to return to the team under the circumstances of becoming a leader to the young group of guys.

With the departure of Rodney Hudson, Incognito would take the reins of leading a group of young humbled, and hungry guys.

A group of hard-working guys that don't say much but put in the work is how you describe the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders offensive line.

Joining the Raiders has been a life and career-changing experience for Incognito.

"Honestly it's been awesome. I've been up, down in and out all over the place, and just to be here and to finally be a Raider, I feel like I've been taking the long road to get here and actually come home and be a Raider feels so right for me," Incognito said.

Incognito has built the confidence to return to the field and do what he does best, all thanks to Gruden and Cable.

"I've shown them the best side of me and I just want to earn it every day, I just want to go out there earn their trust and my teammates' trust," Incognito said.

He has found a stable home in Las Vegas, close to his home in Arizona.

Incognito is continuing to work hard, grind it out with his teammates and help this team collect as many wins as necessary to get the Raiders back into the playoffs.

