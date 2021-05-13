NFL Releases Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Schedule

The NFL has released the Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2021-22 season. It features four primetime games including two Monday Night Football matchups.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL released the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 schedule.

The following is the Raiders' regular season schedule for the 2021 season.

- Mon. Sept. 13 - Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens – Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT – ESPN/ABC (Monday Night Football, Primetime)

- Sun. Sept. 19 - Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers – Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT – CBS

- Sun. Sept. 26 – Week 3 vs. Miami Dolphins – Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT – CBS

- Mon. Oct. 4 – Week 4 at Los Angeles Chargers – Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT – ESPN (Monday Night Football, Primetime)

- Sun. Oct. 10 – Week 5 vs. Chicago Bears – Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT – CBS

- Sun. Oct. 17 – Week 6 at Denver Broncos – Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT – CBS

- Sun. Oct. 24 – Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT – FOX

- Week 8 will the Raiders Bye Week

- Sun. Nov. 7 – Week 9 at New York Giants – Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT – CBS

- Sun. Nov. 14 – Week 10 vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. PT – NBC (Sunday Night Football, Primetime)

- Sun. Nov. 21 – Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.PT – CBS

- Thu. Nov. 25 – Week 12 at Dallas Cowboys – Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. PT – CBS (Thanksgiving Day Game on CBS, Primetime)

- Sun. Dec. 5 – Week 13 vs. Washington Football Team – Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT – Fox

- Sun. Dec. 12 – Week 14 at Kansas City Chiefs – Kickoff 10:00 a.m. PT – CBS

- Sat./Sun. Dec. 18/19 – Week 15 at Cleveland Browns – Kickoff: TBD – TBD

- Sun. Dec. 26 – Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos – Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT – CBS

- Sun. Jan. 2 – Week 17 at Indianapolis Colts – Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT – CBS

- Sun. Jan 9 – Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT – CBS

NOTE: Sunday Night Football games for Weeks 5-17 are all subject to change

In addition, the NFL released the three pre-season games prior to the start of the 2021 regular season. All dates, times and TV broadcasters will be released at a later time.

The Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks for the first game of the pre-season. Following the Seahawks, they will travel to play the Los Angeles Rams before finishing out the pre-season in San Francisco against the 49ers.

The long wait is over Raider Nation. Get ready. The 2021 season is just a couple of months away.

