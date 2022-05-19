Skip to main content

Raiders 2022 Preseason Schedule Finalized

The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 preseason schedule has been finalized and set in stone.

The return of the NFL is just right around the corner.

The Las Vegas Raiders have confirmed their 2022 preseason schedule.

The Silver and Black will begin the Josh McDaniels era in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. McDaniels played in the same stadium during his high school years.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game will be played against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It will also mark the first official game of the 2022 NFL season.

The game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 4 and air on NBC. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

All remaining Las Vegas preseason games will air on FOX.

The next preseason game will take place against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be played on Sunday, Aug. 14. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT / 4:25 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Raiders travel down south to play the Miami Dolphins. The third preseason game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

Finally, the Raiders return home to conclude their preseason against the New England Patriots, Both McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler previously worked in New England.

The game will take place on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. ET.

August can’t come fast enough.

