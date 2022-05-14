What to Know About the Raiders' 2022 Schedule

There are some facts regarding the Las Vegas Raiders' 2022 schedule that could be worth noting for Raider Nation.

The Raiders' official 2022 season schedule was released Thursday. Here are a few interesting facts regarding what is to be one of the franchise's most anticipated seasons ever:

Raiders requested back-to-back East road contests

According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, NFL broadcast executive Mike North noted that Las Vegas requested back-to-back road games in Weeks 8 and 9 against the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.

Per the report, the Raiders intended to "avoid an extra cross-country trip."

When the Raiders had a similar request back in 2016 for their matchups with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jaguars, the Silver and Black were victorious in each contest.

Recent memory is not in Las Vegas' favor in certain matchups

Las Vegas has struggled against some of its 2022 opponents in recent seasons. The most prominent one, of course, is its division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC West for six straight seasons.

The Chiefs have won 15 of their last 18 games against the Raiders, including a season sweep in the 2021 season.

If Las Vegas wants to end Kansas City's reign and be the top dog in the division in the 2022 playoffs, it should attain at least one victory over quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company this season.

In what will be a much-anticipated reunion between Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels and his former team, the New England Patriots, Las Vegas will be looking to end a six-game losing streak against its AFC foe.

The Raiders will be meeting the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 season for the first time since 2018. This will be another match-up Las Vegas will hope to make a statement in, as San Francisco has won four of the last five meetings between the teams.

ESPN predicts Raiders to win over 8.5 games

Following the unveiling of the 2022 schedule, Tipico Sportsbook marked the Raiders' win total for the upcoming season at 8.5.

This may come as a disappointment, as most would likely agree that Las Vegas improved dramatically on its 10-win team from last season over this offseason. Then again, the rest of the AFC West made some big moves as well, and the Raiders will be faced with one of the toughest schedules in the league.

Even so, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez predicted Las Vegas will go over the 8.5 total and secure a spot in the postseason.

