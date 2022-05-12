Raiders Rank No. 7 on Strength of Schedule List

The Las Vegas Raiders are ranked seventh on the NFL's 2022 strength of schedule list.

The Las Vegas Raiders are faced with one of the league's toughest schedules year after year.

This season, it was all but inevitable, as Las Vegas, along with the rest of the AFC West, made substantial offseason improvements. It's not outlandish to believe that the division will be the most competitive in the AFC and perhaps even in the entire NFL.

To no surprise, the Raiders ranked No. 7 on CBS NFL's strength of schedule list for the 2022 NFL season.

The calculation for the rankings was based on each team's opponents' combined 2021 schedule and win percentage.

Las Vegas' 2021 opponents had a combined record of 152-136-1, good for a .528 winning percentage.

Aside from the Raiders' two games against each of their division rivals -- the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos -- Las Vegas will face five other opponents at home and the other six on the road.

In their home games, the Raiders will welcome the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts, the Arizona Cardinal, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Las Vegas will take on the Los Angeles Rams, the Tennessee Titans, the Seattle Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars for its away schedule.

Four of the Raiders' opponents rank ahead of them on the strength of schedule list. The Rams sit at No. 1 with the toughest schedule, followed by the Cardinals, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers, and the Chiefs.

Las Vegas is tied with the Saints on the list.

The AFC West as a whole ranks in the top half of the league, with the Chargers having the 10th toughest schedule and the Broncos have the 15th.

Raider Nation can only hope that this tough schedule will only make the team strong enough to make a successful postseason run.

Thursday, Sept. 8, will officially kick off the NFL regular season, and it will end on Jan. 8, 2023.

The schedule release for every team in the 2022 season will be revealed by NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter