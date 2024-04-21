Raiders Draft Prospect: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Las Vegas Raiders can upgrade their quarterback room through the 2024 NFL Draft.
Currently, the Raiders have second-year man Aidan O’Connell, who started in the second half of the season, and Gardner Minshew II, a journeyman backup who can win some games as a starter.
If the Raiders are not content with this duo, they could add to their quarterback room in this draft. If they want to land one of the top signal-callers, they would have to pay a hefty price to move up into the top three.
North Carolina's Drake Maye is one of the top quarterbacks they could move up for. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Maye told me about his meeting with the Raiders and Coach Antonio Pierce at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
“It went well,” Maye said. “First, I want to congratulate Coach Pierce on what a great job he did this past year; so much respect for him for earning the right of the guys and the nod from the program. It’s a pretty cool experience. ‘“It went well in there. Just getting to meet some of those guys and watch some film with me, some good plays, some bad plays, we got it all.”
Maye finished his collegiate career with 8,018 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Maye has the necessary size to be an NFL quarterback. He has possibly the best arm talent in the class. He can make every throw, from simple crossing routes to taking deep shots.
Pre-snap, Maye can identify pressure. Post-snap, he has great footwork, processes well and fires an accurate throw. He can also layer throws and release the ball with great touch. He may be the best pure thrower in the class.
Maye is more than just a pocket passer. He can get outside the pocket and make accurate throws on the run. He can also tuck the ball and run, creating plays with his legs. He is a tough runner, using his size to not go down on first contact.
He can sometimes get sped up while processing downfield, leading to the occasional errant throw. Maye made some mistakes that led to head-scratching turnovers in his time with the Tar Heels.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer compared Maye to Justin Herbert “with a Josh Allen play style.” He is similar to Herbert size-wise and is a fearless passer and runner, like Allen.
The Raiders would have to trade considerable assets to move up into the top three to select Maye. They cannot afford to assume he would fall in the draft if they believe he is their franchise quarterback.
If the Raiders can swing a trade for Maye, they would immediately have one of the top arm talents in the league throwing to Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
