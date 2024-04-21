Raiders Draft Prospect: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Las Vegas Raiders could decide to examine their quarterback room and improve it through the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders’ quarterback room consists of second-year man Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games in his rookie season and performed admirably, and Gardner Minshew II, a journeyman backup capable of winning games as a starter.
Are the Raiders content with this? We will find out in just a few days. If they aren’t and they want to move up for one of the top quarterbacks in the class, they will have to move a considerable amount of assets to get into the top three.
One of those top quarterbacks is LSU’s Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is already familiar with Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce. He recruited Daniels to Arizona State, and both men have expressed affection for each other.
Because of that prior connection, Daniels would likely be the pick if the Raiders were to move up in the draft.
Daniels began his college career with the Sun Devils and started for three seasons there before transferring to LSU. In his second season with the Tigers, Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions en route to winning college football’s highest award, along with several others.
He finished his collegiate career with 12,750 passing yards, 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was an All-American and won SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer compared Daniels to Lamar Jackson “with a little less as a runner and a little more as a passer.”
Daniels stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds. He has a very tall and slender build, which may concern teams at the next level.
Daniels is the best quarterback athlete in this class and is incredibly smart. This combination entices teams and makes them think he will be a franchise quarterback. He is sharp pre-snap, sees the entire field during processing and throws with accuracy, precision and anticipation.
Daniels is also a threat as a runner. He can escape from rushers out of the pocket and create big plays with his legs. He is not afraid to take big hits, which has its positives and negatives.
As a slender quarterback, Daniels must learn to protect himself as a runner. He must slide more and avoid big hits, as he took too many in college. He risks injury by not looking to avoid those hits.
Daniels has his shortcomings as a passer. He has a fairly strong arm, but not one that will consistently torch teams downfield. He also tends to bail out of the pocket and run when there is a play to be made through the air.
If the Raiders want to reunite Daniels with Pierce, they will likely have to pay a king’s ransom to move up to No. 2. The Washington Commanders are rumored to select him with that pick.
If Las Vegas can convince Washington to give up its spot and get Daniels, it would have a dynamic potential franchise quarterback on its hands.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.