Three Biggest Risers in the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday.
The hard work, blood, sweat and tears hundreds of draft hopefuls have put in over the years will be realized when they hear their names called over the next few days.
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of several teams making many selections in this year's draft. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco can leave his mark on Raider Nation by assembling an impressive class that can be the team's foundation.
The draft is a long process, and one of its most fascinating aspects is how players’ stock can rise and fall throughout the long months.
Some players may jump from day three into the first round, while some may enjoy modest bumps to their expected draft position.
Whatever the case, let’s examine three players whose stock has risen the most throughout the process.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan - McCarthy was always expected to go in the first round, but recent rumors have him as high as No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders.
McCarthy is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. He did nothing but win with the Wolverines, compiling a 27-1 record as a starter and winning a national championship. But his lack of volume and impact on those wins puts his profile in question.
Draft media has raved about McCarthy’s leadership and intangibles. He should hear his name called quite early on Thursday evening. Could it be to the Raiders?
Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale - What was once one of the draft’s best-kept secrets is now regularly mocked in the second round.
Amegadjie's massive, athletic presence has tantalized scouts. He stands at 6 feet, 5 inches and weighs 323 pounds. According to Pro Football Focus, Amegadjie allowed just five total pressures in 2023.
Don’t be surprised to hear Amegadjie’s name go off the board early on Friday. He did not generate buzz during the season at an Ivy League school but has generated plenty since.
Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State - Teams can never have too many athletic defensive tackles.
That is exactly what Fiske is. After an eye-popping NFL Scouting Combine in February, Fiske's stock got a major boost. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash and posted the highest vertical jump and broad jump among defensive tackles in Indianapolis.
Fiske should go early on day two, but it shouldn’t be considered a major shock if he is one of the first 32 players to hear his name called.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
