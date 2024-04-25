Top 20 Non-Power Five Players in the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft officially begins tonight.
The first round gets underway later this evening, as 32 players will hear their names called.
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco could look beyond the Power Five level to find talent for the Silver and Black.
NFL Talent can come from anywhere. Let's take a look at the top 20 players in this draft class who didn't play at the Power Five level in college football.
For this exercise, we are not including Notre Dame players, who played mostly against Power Five competition, although the Fighting Irish are not technically a Power Five school.
1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The top player in the MAC in this class, Mitchell is expected to go early in the first round. The 6-foot, 196-pound corner has explosiveness and competitiveness that would have translated to any level of college football.
2. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
A potential first-round talent, Suamataia has elite size, strength, and toughness to be a great player at the next level. He will be able to immediately seal off defenders in the run game and has room to grow as a pass protector.
3. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
Right behind Mitchell in the MAC, Kneeland had an excellent career with the Broncos. He is a large and powerful edge rusher but he also has the quickness to establish leverage and good pad level. His stock rose during the NFL combine, and he could see himself as an early Day-2 selection.
4. Christian Haynes, G, UConn
One of the toughest and best run blockers in the class, Haynes dominated the AAC over his four years as a starter with the Huskies. He has solid athleticism and should make a run-heavy offense happy early in the second round.
5. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
A fast riser in recent weeks, Amegadjie is expected to be selected early in the second round. Amegadjie is raw but has the tools to be developed into a good starting tackle.
6. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
In a stacked receiver class, Corley stands out. He has the speed and explosiveness to be a good depth piece or slot receiver for a team. He can be an intermediate threat with the ball in his hands and has the speed to take the top off of a defense.
7. Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
Kamara was one of the best players in the Mountain West in the last two seasons. He is explosive and athletic and racked up 29.5 sacks in his career. Some team will get lucky with him in the second or third round.
8. Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
The draft is about finding players with versatility. Hunt played safety before but will be an edge rusher in the NFL. He is surprisingly technically proficient for being a new edge rusher, and that should entice teams at the next level.
9. Mason McCormick, G, South Dakota State
The NFL is looking for athletes on the offensive line. That's exactly what McCormick is. He blew up the Combine and is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the class. Some team will get lucky with McCormick late in the draft.
10. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
Coming from an excellent football bloodline, McCaffrey used to be a quarterback but switched to receiver with the Owls. He has impressive athleticism and the chops to be a productive slot receiver at the next level.
11. Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
It's not often the FBS' sack leader comes from a Sun Belt school. Solomon led the country with 16 and had nearly 50 tackles for loss in his career. He does not have the size of an NFL edge rusher, but he could catch on late in the draft.
12. Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
A big, strong presence on the interior, Boyd dominated the Missouri Valley Conference. He has solid athleticism and size to be a rotational defensive end at the next level and possibly more.
13. Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
NFL teams are always looking for leadership. Some team will find it with Magee. While he is undersized, he has an elite motor and never takes a snap off. Magee could step in and it wouldn't be surprising if he becomes a starter at the next level.
14. Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
Speaking of good leaders, who better to lead a team than someone from Air Force? Taylor has great athleticism and quickness, along with impressive field vision. He could be a depth safety at the next level.
15. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Possibly the most underrated quarterback in this draft class, Pratt has years of starting experience. He is an impressive signal caller who does not panic when pressured and often delivers a nice ball downfield. He can at least be a reliable backup in the NFL.
16. Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
Jackson was Pratt's favorite target. He is a small, shifty receiver who could be a depth player or a special teams contributor if a team selects him on day three.
17. Lance Wise Jr., S, Mercer
While small, Wise was one of the best players at the FCS level in his career. He was an All-American and compiled over 300 tackles for the Bears. He could be a good depth safety and special teams contributor at the next level.
18. Blake Watson, RB, Memphis
Watson is a player who will provide versatility out of the backfield for any team. Like former Tigers running back Antonio Gibson, Watson can be dangerous as a runner or a receiver. He can also be a kick or punt returner for that reason.
19. Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
If a team is looking for defensive back depth late in the draft, they should look no further than Harden. He can play in the slot at the next level because of his toughness and great athleticism. He should immediately help a team.
20. Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison
One of the most productive edge rushers in college football in the last two seasons, Green compiled 18 sacks and was named the 2023 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. While undersized, Green always finds a way to get to the quarterback.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
