What Social Media is Saying About Raiders' Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off later this week.
The Las Vegas Raiders are well-positioned to be successful in this class. A new regime is in place, and Raiders fans are very excited about it.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco want to make a good first impression with their first draft class. Telesco looks for talent, and Pierce molds them into the players he wants to fit the Raider Way.
The Raiders hold the No. 13 overall selection in the first round. It has been widely speculated who they may select with that pick. They could go in several different directions.
Las Vegas could select a franchise quarterback, whether they move up in the draft or stay at No. 13. They could get offensive line help by selecting one of the top tackles. They could add secondary help with any of the talented cornerbacks.
Those three positions are the ones Raider Nation wants the most. Among those three, many fans on social media appear to want a quarterback.
That makes sense. The quarterback is the most important position on the field, and many Raiders fans believe the team could have returned to the postseason with better quarterback play.
One of the quarterbacks the Raiders are linked to is LSU star Jayden Daniels. Daniels and Pierce have known each other since their time at Arizona State. If the Raiders want Daniels, they would have to pay a significant price.
We posted a Daniels scouting report yesterday, and fans responded. One fan is convinced Daniels will be throwing to Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers next season.
Another fan was slightly hesitant about Daniels and the price it would cost to get him.
In our most recent mock draft, we added Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims to the Raiders, a decision fans were split on. Fans may want an offensive tackle, but some felt taking Mims, a player with just eight collegiate starts, was a reach.
Raider Nation is one of the most passionate fanbases in sports. They are desperate for a winner. As the draft approaches, fans hope Telesco can make the right pick and Pierce can mold them into a star.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
