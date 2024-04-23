Three Fastest Fallers in the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is just two days away.
Many players began this process in December when they announced their decisions to enter the draft. Since then, some have seen their stock rise, ascending to potential first- or second-round status.
On the flip side, many players have seen their stock fall. Some collegiate stars may find themselves waiting longer than expected to hear their names called, whether due to injuries or scouts simply souring on them.
As of now, the Las Vegas Raiders have eight selections in this draft class and must make smart decisions to maximize those picks.
The Raiders will try to avoid players with outstanding red flags. As the draft approaches, let’s look at three of the fastest fallers in the NFL Draft.
T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
No player has seen their stock take a harder hit than Sweat.
The massive defensive tackle who was a major part of the Longhorns’ run to the College Football Playoff, was recently arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Because of this, teams will likely take him off their boards.
As a player, Sweat stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 366 pounds. He is not a great athlete and struggles to get off the snap quickly. If he is not stopping the run, he does not offer much as a pass rusher on the interior, so there are few redeeming qualities about Sweat’s game.
Sweat’s legal troubles, coupled with the idea he may only be a two-down player, are significant factors that have caused his draft stock to drop.
Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Whether by his own doing or because other offensive tackles in the class have passed him, it feels like Fashanu has fallen out of favor.
Because of his athleticism and size, he will likely still end up in the first round, but he may not go in the top 10 like expected earlier in the season. Fashanu had a chance to be selected in the top 10 in last year’s draft but decided to return to Penn State.
That decision may prove costly to Fashanu’s stock, and he may see several other offensive tackles walk the stage before him because of it.
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
A few months ago, Franklin had a shot to be a first-round selection.
Like Fashanu, other wide receivers in the class may have passed him up. Franklin is in the fifth percentile in weight and ninth percentile in hand size. He is not very strong and struggles with drops.
Franklin may have to wait until the third round to hear his name called. He will hope to find the right fit in that round to maximize his skill set.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
