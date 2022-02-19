Las Vegas Raiders Add Guard Jordan Meredith

The Silver and Black add guard Jordan Meredith to their off-season roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to fill their offseason roster.

The latest addition is guard Jordan Meredith.

Meredith joined the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams.

While he spent the entire training camp with the Rams, he ultimately was released during final roster cuts.

A graduate of Western Kentucky, the 300-pound, over six-foot guard made a handful of All-Conference USA second teams in 2020.

The three-season starting right guard also made the Pro Football Focus All-Conference USA First team in 2019.

Best of luck to Meredith as he tries to find a footing in sin city.

