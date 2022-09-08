Raiders Add Keelan Cole, Alex Bars to Practice Squad

Nothing is every guaranteed when it comes to the NFL.

A spot is never safe, and a release is not always permanent.

After being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders just last week, wide receiver Keelan Cole was signed to the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday. Along with Cole, the team added guard Alex Bars to the practice squad.

Cole, a 29-year-old wideout who is on the brink of NFL veteran status, has seen his share of action as a professional.

The Kentucky Wesleyan product played in every game for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017 to 2020, where he made 23 starts.

Cole recorded 2,242 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his time in Jacksonville before signing with the New York Jets in March of 2021.

The receiver led the Raiders in receiving in their final preseason game with 48 yards on three receptions against the New England Patriots.

Cole had registered 44 yards on three receptions a week prior in Las Vegas' victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Altogether, he tallied 149 receiving yards in this year's preseason.

The wideout proved himself over the Raiders' four-game preseason stretch. His experience is promising, and it would not be a surprise if Cole is to work himself into the active rotation somewhere down the road.

Bars played in every game for the Chicago Bears over the last two seasons, having made 11 starts.

He appeared in just five games for Chicago in 2019, his rookie season.

The guard was a captain at Notre Dame, where his final season was cut short when he suffered a knee injury after starting in the team's first five contests.

Bars was also waived by the Raiders last week after signing with the team to a one-year contract back in March.

Las Vegas also released defensive end Zach VanValkenburg from the practice squad. It also place offensive lineman Vitaly Gurman on the practice squad injured list.

The Raiders begin their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at So-Fi Stadium in what will be a rematch of last year's memorable regular season finale that sent Las Vegas to the postseason.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter