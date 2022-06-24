Al Davis, John Madden Named to California Sports Hall of Fame

Former Las Vegas Raiders owner Al Davis and former Raiders John Madden will be inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Two of the greatest icons in the history of the Raiders franchise, longtime owner, coach, and general manager Al Davis and legendary coach John Madden, will be inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on June 26.

The induction is just one of many honors the two have received in their respective careers. Both football titans are in Canton, Ohio's Pro Football Hall of Fame. Davis was inducted as part of the Class of 1992, while Madden was enshrined in 2006.

The Raiders won three Super Bowl titles while Davis served as owner and general manager, including one with Madden as head coach, the first-ever in the franchise's history in Super Bowl XI.

Madden led the Silver and Black to eight playoff appearances, seven division titles, and seven AFL/AFC title game appearances.

He and Davis won 103 regular-season games and nine playoff contests together.

Davis passed away in 2011, while Madden passed last December.

The two will join 11 other Raiders in the California Sports Hall of Fame, including franchise legends Cliff Branch, Tim Brown, Jim Plunkett, Jim Otto, and Marcus Allen.

Along with Davis and Madden in the Class of 2022 will be sportscasters Roy Firestone and Ted Robinson, and sports columnist Bill Plaschke.

Other notable sports icons in the California Sports Hall of Fame include Magic Johnson, Jackie Robinson, John Wooden, Joe Montana, Willie Mays, Bo Jackson, Barry Bonds, Dr. Jerry Buss, and many others.

The ceremony will be held at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, Calif.

