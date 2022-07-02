Al Davis, John Madden Praised at California Sports Hall of Fame

Las Vegas Raiders franchise legends Al Davis and John Madden were inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Two of the greatest Raiders titans in the history of the franchise, the late Al Davis and John Madden, were inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 26.

It was only fitting that the California sports legends be inducted together. The pair's decorated lives and careers were deservingly recognized in the same breath on what was a memorable evening for the Silver and Black.

"When you think about the Raiders, you think about John Madden, of course, one of the youngest head coaches when he was hired, and then Al Davis, who hired him," said California Sports Hall of Fame Founder and President and Kansas City Chiefs legend Christian Okoye, via a behind-the-scenes video from Raiders.com. "He's one of the guys who actually made the game what it is today."

Madden's son, Mike Madden, was at the ceremony to represent his father, who passed away in December.

"We're here because of his accomplishments and all the things that he did in every aspect of his life, so I'm proud to be here," Mike Madden said in the video. "And he's being inducted into another hall of fame. It's fantastic."

Emmy-Award-winning sportscaster Jim Gray was also present.

"I know that Al would be so pleased that he and John Madden are being inducted together in the same class," Gray said at the podium. "Because the two of them were in a class all their own."

Of course, it wouldn't have been right without Davis' son and Raiders owner Mark Davis in attendance.

"I think it's fantastic that they both went in together," Mark Davis said. "And I think Mike [Madden] did a great job, and Jim Gray did a phenomenal job as well about talking about my dad, and I'm just really proud, and it's a great moment."

While Davis and Madden already were Raiders icons, they will now officially go down in California sports history as two of the greatest ever in their respective professions.

Al Davis and John Madden were inducted along with sportscasters Roy Firestone, Ted Robinson, and sports columnist Bill Plaschke.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter