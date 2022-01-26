Raiders Season Review: Alex Leatherwood

When fans and analysts look back on why former Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock no longer has the job, a big reason will be because of the lack of production the team was able to get out of its first-round draft picks.

The Raiders 2021 selection, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, is the latest example of the Raiders looking like they overreached on a player.

It might seem harsh to say after only completing his rookie season, but that's how much Leatherwood struggled for much of 2021.

Originally starting the season as the Raiders' right tackle, it didn't take long before the Raiders eventually moved him inside to guard.

While he may have been playing slightly better by the end of the year, Leatherwood still probably ranks among, if not the worst of this year's first-round picks.

Leatherwood ranked in the top five of both penalties called against him and sacks were given up, with 14 and eight, respectively.

He finished the season as the third-worst ranked guard by Pro Football Focus and was one of the worst pass blockers in the league.

If there's any hope of optimism, it's that Leatherwood's play seemingly can only go up after being at rock bottom this season.

He should at the very least have a chance to compete for a starting job come next season, but with a new regime on the horizon, time may not be on his side.

Leatherwood will need to rediscover the level of play that saw him have success at Alabama, or else he could be moving on to his next team sooner than anyone could have thought a year ago.

