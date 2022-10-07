Raiders Sign WR Albert Wilson

It was thought heading into the 2022 season that the Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best collection of skill position talent in the NFL.

That can still be true, but that hasn't stopped the team from feeling the need to add even more speed to its wide receiver corps.

The Raiders accomplished that with the signing of veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson on Friday.

Originally undrafted out of Georgia State in 2014, Wilson's NFL career started with the team that the Raiders will be facing this week in the Kansas City Chiefs.

While never a leading receiver for the Chiefs, Wilson became a fairly consistent presence over the next four seasons.

He started a career-high 12 games in 2015 and recorded a career-high 554 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

That was Wilson's final season in Kansas City before he signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

That tenure didn't go great, though, with Wilson only available for seven games in 2018 and opting out of the entire 2020 season.

His playing time decreased continuously when he was healthy in 2019 and 2021 before he left this past offseason.

Wilson was in the Minnesota Vikings training camp, but he was cut before the start of the season.

That now allows the Raiders to use Wilson, which is an important depth move considering that receiver Hunter Renfrow's status is still unknown heading into this week's game.

As a fourth receiver, Wilsons speed can serve him well on the outside along with Mack Hollins while Davante Adams draws the most attention wherever he's at on the field.

