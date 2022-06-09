Leatherwood Gives an Update on His Progression

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is faced with the task of building off his rookie campaign.

The Raiders' 2021 first-round pick, Alex Leatherwood, started in all 17 contests on the Silver and Black offensive line last season.

Despite being a reliable starter, the rookie didn't quite meet expectations, having been a liability when it came to penalties and pass protection.

The main trait that continues to display Leatherwood's value, though, is his versatility on the O-line. The young lineman moved around up front last season, and though he seems to be primarily working back at the tackle position this off-season, Leatherwood is still taking reps at various spots.

"This spring, I've worked multiple positions," Leatherwood said after Las Vegas' Wednesday practice. "I feel like it's all about just getting that value of versatility and being able to play wherever the team needs me. But it's been going great."

With his rookie campaign now behind him, Leatherwood now has a clearer picture of what to expect and focus on as his second NFL season approaches.

"Just the speed of the game, being a pro, the whole nine yards," Leatherwood said. "Last year being my first year and this year being Year 2, [I] kind of know what to expect. It's not all brand new, so just building off all the things I learned last year, making them even better."

This desire to improve started with Leatherwood's evaluation of last season's film.

"Of course, [I] just sat down, watched the season all over again," he said. "[I] really pinpointed where I could've been better; the things to work on."

Leatherwood has worked out with O-linemen specialist Duane "Duke" Manyweather in past off-seasons, including this one.

"He's helped me a lot just basically taking things back to the basics," Leatherwood said. "Not putting the cart in front of the horse, things like that, so just going back to the basics and fundamentals of O-line play -- pass protection, the run game, stuff like that -- so just breaking it all down."

Regardless of fans' perceptions of the 23-year-old lineman, a fresh start in a familiar atmosphere might be what Leatherwood needs to pan out. Fortunately for Raider Nation, he seems to be aware of what it will take.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter