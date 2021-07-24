Allegiant Stadium awaits anticipated homecoming for Raiders fans

The Las Vegas Raiders will finally get to experience a live fan base in their new home in 2021, and they can't wait to show off Allegiant Stadium.

When the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas, it wasn’t the ideal warm welcome. Yes, they played in Allegiant Stadium, but there was one big detriment to the experience: The seats were mostly empty.

Last August, the team announced it would not be having fans attend games for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

Fast forward to almost a year later, and Allegiant Stadium is planned to have events that include Guns N' Roses, WWE SummerSlam, and the Las Vegas Rugby Cup.

Not only that, but Raiders fans will finally get to see their team in action at their new home.

Home games at Allegiant Stadium will also have a nightclub right behind the north end zone.

“Best (stadium) I’ve ever seen by far, it’s ridiculous,” said first-round draft choice Alex Leatherwood during a tour of Allegiant Stadium back in May. “I mean, I thought Bryant-Denny (Stadium) was nice — this is some like state-of-the-art stuff, it’s real nice.”

Food and beverages will also be one of the most alluring components in Allegiant Stadium. Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson introduced his brand, Intercept Wines, at an Allegiant Stadium media tasting event at the beginning of the month.

There is a lot to look forward to for the Las Vegas faithful as they prepare for an overdue proper greeting.

Raiders Nation is one of the biggest fan bases in sports. You can bet they’ll be loud and ready to cheer on their Raiders in new territory this August.

