Raiders Host High School Scrimmages at Allegiant Stadium

As a commitment to invest in the youth football community, the Raiders will host nine high school football teams that belong to the CCSD.

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to invest in youth football in the community.

On Wednesday, the Raiders, alongside the CCSD (Clark County School District), announced that they are opening Allegiant Stadium to nine football teams in the CCSD.

Each team will have two hours to utilize the Allegiant Stadium field for drills and inter-squad sessions.

The practices and scrimmages begin today and will continue through the end of the day on Saturday.

The following nine schools were randomly selected to participate in this year’s opportunity:

o Foothill High School

o Centennial High School

o Liberty High School

o Del Sol Academy

o Sierra Vista High School

o Arbor View High School

o Basic High School

o Rancho High School

o Chaparral High School

The Raiders organization has committed to promoting the game of football in the Las Vegas community.

The Silver and Black also recently collaborated with UNLV Football, who also uses Allegiant Stadium as their home venue, to present virtual coaching clinics to high school coaches in Nevada.

Both head coaches alongside their assistants participated in the free two-hour virtual clinics.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, alongside the Raiders Foundation donated $25,000 that will directly go to Title 1 schools to assist with equipment for their respective football programs.

This is just the beginning for the Raiders organization as they continue to invest in the youth football community throughout the state of Nevada.

