Raiders Used Fans to Their Advantage

The Las Vegas Raiders defense used the home-field advantage with fans present to their advantage on the Week primetime victory.

Home field advantage is back … now that fans are back in Allegiant Stadium.

During the primetime Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders used the fans and home-field advantage to their side.

It helped pump up defensive end Maxx Crosby to really get into the game and the team's job on the field.

"I love this team and I love this organization," Crosby said. "So for me having a fan base going crazy – I've always taken it seriously, but being a team captain, I never want to let my teammates down.

“They look to me for an example of someone who works hard and shows up and makes plays and does everything they have to do to win games. So that's what I'm going to do every single day and I've been doing that and I'm going to continue to just keep going."

As for defensive end Carl Nassib, he talked about delivering when it mattered. How one play, the play on which he forced Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to fumble the ball, changed the rhythm of the game and led to the game-winning touchdown.

"The ball is everything. getting turnovers is the 'make or break' of a good defense," Nassib said. "We have a takeaway circuit every day, and it was definitely important. I'm glad I could get the ball out in a clutch situation."

Both Crosby and Nassib were using the fans to their advantage on home turf. It helped both deliver on the field during vital moments in the game.

