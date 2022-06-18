Raiders' Opponents Ranked: RBs, No. 5

We look at ranking the top-five best opposing running backs the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include facing some of the best running backs the NFL has to offer.

The fact that we're starting this list with a five-time Pro Bowler in Alvin Kamara is a testament to the challenges the Raiders defense will have this season.

A third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2017, it didn't take long for Kamara to establish himself as one of the best dual-threat backs in the league.

Kamara was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, recording 1,554 yards from scrimmage.

There may not have been a more efficient offensive player that year than Kamara. He led the league in yards per carry at 6.1 and ranked top-15 in the league in receptions with 81.

Kamara wouldn't have any fewer than 81 catches up until last season, when he missed four games and the Saints had quarterback injury issues.

That led to the least efficient numbers of Kamara's career, averaging only 3.7 yards per carrying and having his worst season as a receiver.

It came with having a career-high 240 carries, presenting the question of if Kamara can be as effective with a higher workload running the ball.

At the same time, he's not even two years removed from his last Pro Bowl season, where he led the league with 21 touchdowns.

Kamara might not be available to start the season, pending potential punishment for an incident in February in which he was arrested for felony battery.

Depending on the length of that possible suspension, it might only serve to keep Kamara more fresh for when the Saints meet the Raiders in Week 8.

The Raiders know what's it's like to deal with a talented dual-threat back, having to game-plan for Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, who we might see later on this list, twice a year.

If Kamara is able to return to his previous form, then he'll have an argument to be even higher on this list once the Raiders have to face him.

