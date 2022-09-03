Raiders RB Brandon Boldon is the Light Hearted Leader the Team Needs

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of vocal leaders in the locker room but none like veteran running back Brandon Bolden.

Bolden made the move to reunite with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas after spending eight seasons together in New England.

The acquisition has proven to be one of the most important signings this offseason as the team is once again transitioning to a new system.

His natural leadership, knowledge of the offense and great personality has been recognized and much appreciated by his teammates, including running back Ameer Abdullah.

“Brandon is a guy who's played for 2,000 years now. He saw Jim Brown and all the guys. He's going to kill me for saying that. But he’s a guy who always keeps it light because he's been in the system offensively for, I want to say like nine years now. So, it isn't much that he hasn't seen,” said Abdullah jokingly about Bolden’s experience in the NFL.

“If someone does make a mistake, he'll be like, ‘Man, I remember back in 2007 when I was playing whatever team, this happened to me too. This is something that I learned from that, that you can do now moving forward.’ He kind of keeps light, where it's like, you know what, everyone makes mistakes, but the intention is what’s most important, trying to do your job the right way. He's an excellent leader to have in that room right now.”

Bolden and Abdullah are the two oldest and more experienced backs in the roster and together, they have been tasked with helping the younger guys take bigger strides quickly.

“Other than Brandon [Bolden], I’m the second oldest in the room. So, experience is number one. A guy who's played a lot of ball who understands big moments, understands situational football, and then also just a spark. I feel like if I catch the ball, that's when I’m at my best after I have the ball in my hands. So, guys who can create those shorter drives where you don’t have to go first, second and third (down). You can go first to first, second to first. I think we have a combination of guys on our team who can do that, and I think I fit right in with that pod of people.”

Since day one, Bolden has been backing up and praising everything McDaniels has been doing in Las Vegas.

"This is something totally different," said Bolden back in June during Raiders minicamp. "Josh is going to put his own spin on things. Are there a few things we learned along the way because I was there with him a lot of that time? Sure. But we're not trying to be New England. We're the Las Vegas Raiders, and that's what we're going to play as."

So it comes to no surprise to Abdullah and the rest of the running backs that the Raiders coaching staff has decided to keep a total of six backs in the 53-man roster.

While it is unconventional to keep that many backs in the roster, it was very difficult to break off a group that has practiced and played well together.

A player like Bolden will only help the younger players carry out the vision of what McDaniels and company have planned for this Raiders team loaded with offensive weapons.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews