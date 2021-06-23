Raiders Roster Evaluation: Amik Robertson

The Las Vegas Raiders second-year cornerback Amik Robertson will be right in the mix for reps at the slot corner position.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Competition is common for any NFL team in the summer leading up to the season, and for the Raiders it will be no different.

That seems especially true for the slot cornerback position, where players such as Nevin Lawson, Nate Hobbs, and Amik Robertson will all be pining for reps.

Robertson is someone who could see increased playing time after getting very little in only eight games last season.

The Raiders fourth-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Robertson came into the league after a very productive career at Louisiana Tech.

Across three seasons, the former Bulldog recorded 14 interceptions, 34 pass breakups, 23 tackles for losses, and three pick-sixes.

Robertson showed a good nose for the ball, something that defensive coordinator Gus Bradley should be excited to bring out for the Raiders.

It's been repeated often, but the Raiders need players who can generate turnovers.

With more opportunity, it's possible that Robertson can be that kind of player for the Raiders.

He'll have to earn it considering the other players who are going to be competing with him at the slot cornerback position, but if he replicates the form he showed in college, Robertson should have a strong chance.

