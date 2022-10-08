Skip to main content

An Electric Environment at Arrowhead Will Be a Challenge

Raiders know that Arrowhead Stadium will be a challenge for the whole team especially during a primetime matchup.

Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town.

Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher.

"I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”

It doesn’t help that the Kansas City Chiefs deliver on the field, especially at home.

"A big piece of that is, they make a lot of plays too, so it keeps the crowd kind of going consistently," Adams said. "Only way to neutralize that is to go and make plays for us, whether it's on defense or offense, to kind of quiet them down. But definitely an electric environment."

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is returning from a concussion, agreed with Adams that the Silver and Black need to execute on the field to silence the crowd.

"There's no magic pill or anything, we've just got to go out and execute," Renfrow said. "They have a really good team, really good defense. Their defense doesn't get talked about enough. Obviously, their offense is unbelievable, but their defense is really good at taking the ball away. We're just going to have to play well to have a chance to go in there and have a chance to win.”

