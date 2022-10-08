An Electric Environment at Arrowhead Will Be a Challenge

Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town.

Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher.

"I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”

It doesn’t help that the Kansas City Chiefs deliver on the field, especially at home.

"A big piece of that is, they make a lot of plays too, so it keeps the crowd kind of going consistently," Adams said. "Only way to neutralize that is to go and make plays for us, whether it's on defense or offense, to kind of quiet them down. But definitely an electric environment."

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is returning from a concussion, agreed with Adams that the Silver and Black need to execute on the field to silence the crowd.

"There's no magic pill or anything, we've just got to go out and execute," Renfrow said. "They have a really good team, really good defense. Their defense doesn't get talked about enough. Obviously, their offense is unbelievable, but their defense is really good at taking the ball away. We're just going to have to play well to have a chance to go in there and have a chance to win.”

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1