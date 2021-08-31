Raiders, Credit One Bank Launch ‘One for the Community’

Las Vegas Raiders and Credit One Bank partner to launch "One for the Community" program.

The Las Vegas Raiders alongside Credit One Bank, the Official Credit Card Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, are launching the “One for the Community” program.

Announced on Aug. 30, beginning with the Sept. 13 Monday Night Football contest against the Baltimore Ravens, for every successful extra point kicked in by kicker Daniel Carlson, $2,000 will be donated by Credit One Bank and split evenly between the After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

"I'm excited to join in assisting two incredible Las Vegas youth charities which the Raiders have supported for several years," Carlson said via Raiders.com.

"Both After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada provide our valley's youth a safe and positive environment that affords them the opportunity to succeed in school and life."

John Coombe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Credit One Bank, also commented about the new program.

"We are a proud partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium and are thrilled to launch the One for the Community program as fans are welcomed to the first regular-season home game,” Coombe said.

"We are appreciative of Daniel Carlson's and the Raiders' support of this program and their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of Las Vegas students. Both Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and After-School All-Stars make such an impact in our community and we look forward to supporting them this season through the One For The Community program and the Raiders Foundation."

