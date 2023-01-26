First-Year Raider Evaluations: Andrew Billings

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings started in all 14 games he played this season.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings didn't miss a beat this year after opting out of the 2020 season and appearing in only six games last season.

In his first season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, Billings registered a career-high 39 combined tackles, three tackles for losses, three quarterback hits and a sack.

Billings was especially instrumental in the Raiders' back-to-back wins in Weeks 11 and 12.

In Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, the defensive tackle posted a season-high seven combined tackles, which led the team in the victory.

The following week against the Seattle Seahawks, Billings and Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby combined for a sack on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith early in the fourth quarter. Billings also contributed to a sack earlier in the game. He finished the game with four combined tackles.

Billings played his first three NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor.

In March of 2020, he signed with the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent before he was waived in November of 2021.

Billings then had stints on the Miami Dolphins' and Kansas City Chiefs' practice squads before he was released by the Chiefs in early February of last year.

The 27-year-old defensive lineman showed he still has value to bring to an organization.

The next step for him will be to force more pressure on the pass to add to the tandem that is Crosby and Chandler Jones.

