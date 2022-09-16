X-Factors for Raiders vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals will be looking to avoid going a dreaded 0-2 when they face off on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It might only be the second week of the season, but statistics show that teams that start 0-2 have a greatly reduced chance at making the playoffs.

It makes this a major game of importance for both teams, and one where we could see key X-factors decides who will be celebrating on the Las Vegas strip afterward.

No. 1: Which pass rush can take advantage?

Both the Raiders and Cardinals offensive lines had games they would like to forget in Week 1.

Those units gave up nine combined sacks, and quarterbacks Derek Carr and Kyler Murray suffered as a result.

It brings up the question, then, as to which team's pass rush will be able to take advantage on Sunday.

Coincidentally, neither the Raiders or the Cardinals recorded a sack in Week 1, and if either team's defense is looking to rebound, they can't afford for that to happen again.

If one team is more equipped to see a better effort, it would seem to be the Raiders, who can trot out Pro Bowl defensive ends in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

If former Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt misses a second-straight game, the Cardinals don't have anyone on their roster who can match the Raiders duo.

No. 2: Can the Raiders repeat the Chiefs running-game success?

One thing that was notable in the Cardinals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was how dominant Kansas City was at playing smash-mouth football.

The Chiefs ran for 128 yards last Sunday, with all of their running backs averaging no less than 5.2 yards per carry.

In Josh Jacobs, the Raiders have a runner who arguably is more talented than anyone on the Chiefs, and that should give the Raiders coaching staff ideas of how to attack the Cardinals on the ground.

It would allow the Raiders to control the game at their own pace, and keep the ball out of the hands of Murray.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin