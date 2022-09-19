Recap from Raiders vs. Cardinals

If you only watched the first half between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals, you would have seen the potential the Raiders have when they're at their best.

Good teams know how to finish, though, and could the Raiders find a way to do that in the second half?

Nope.

Instead, they blew the biggest halftime lead they had had since 2015, only scoring three points and allowing the Arizona Cardinals to come all the way back, force overtime and win the game off of a 59-yard fumble return.

At 0-2, the Raiders are now in a dire position in this early season, and they have only themselves to blame.

In the first half, quarterback Derek Carr sliced up the Cardinals defense and the Raiders defense was able to harass Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

The switch flipped right after halftime, with the Raiders defense becoming gassed as the Cardinals were able to dominate the time of possession in the second half.

That had much to do with Murray, who put on his superman cape and recorded 252 total yards of offense in the second half and overtime.

It didn't help that the Raiders offense went into the tank at the same time, becoming overly conservative.

After consistently finding him for big plays in Week 1, the Raiders weren't able to feature star wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished with only two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown.

That was working in the first half when other receivers like Mack Hollins were able to make plays, but that all disappeared later.

Penalties also continued to rear their ugly head for the silver and black, racking up 10 for 68 yards.

Multiple times, those penalties took away plays by the Raiders defense that could have made a difference in the game's outcome.

It all came together to deliver one of the most crushing losses the Raiders have had in recent franchise history.

They now enter next weeks game against the Tennessee Titans in nothing less than a must-win situation, lest they want to see their playoff chances go up in smoke.

