    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

    The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Empower Field at Mile High to take on their division rivals.
    The Las Vegas Raiders head to Mile High to take on division rival Denver Broncos.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: CBS

    Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

    Kick-Off: 1:25 PM PDT/4:25 PM EDT

    CBS is the host of tomorrow’s game. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Tomorrow’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Tomorrow’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

