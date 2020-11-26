Previewing the Atlanta Falcons Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders should have opportunities against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has struggled against the pass

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to get back on track this week against the Atlanta Falcons after a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

When it comes to offense, the Raiders should be able to sustain their 31-point output from last week when they go up against the Falcons below-average unit.

Currently ranked 25th in points allowed, the Falcons defense hasn’t been anywhere near league average since it ranked 8thin that same statistic in 2017, which is also the last year the Falcons made the playoffs.

They currently have the second-worst pass defense in the entire league, giving up an average of 273 passing yards per game.

The Falcons do rank in the top ten for the least amount of rushing yards allowed, but frankly, teams don’t really need to run the ball when they’re so bad at stopping the pass.

There are still a few talented players to take note of, mainly being middle linebacker Deion Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Jones still has enough speed to keep his reputation as one of the fastest linebackers in the league, leading the team in tackles for loss with eight.

Jarret has also been the team's one consistent pass rusher, with three sacks and hitting QBs an additional 15 times.

Despite their best efforts though, the Falcons are still a defensive unit that can be taken advantage of.

For the Raiders, it should mean Derek Carr has free reign to sit back and drop bombs all over a Falcons defense that hasn’t been able to stop teams from doing the same all season.

