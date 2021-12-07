Raiders Draft Watch: Week 14

There's no specific position on the field that stands out above all others in terms of where the Raiders need to get better in 2022. Las Vegas has taken major hits on both sides of the ball this season, whether it be due to injury or off-field incidents.

A solid place to start improving, though, would be in the Raiders' secondary, as a group without former first-round overall pick Damon Arnette could still use at least one more key piece to limit the opponent's passing game.

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Auburn standout Roger McCreary could be that piece. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior cornerback has been sensational in 2021 after he chose to return to play with the Tigers for one final season.

McCreary has totaled 49 tackles this season, including 41 solos. He also recorded a sack against South Carolina and had two interceptions that came in back-to-back games in Week 2 and Week 3. The interception in Week 2 resulted in a 35-yard return for a pick-six, the only touchdown of McCreary's college career.

McCreary also is excellent in coverage, having defended 16 passes so far this season.

Altogether, the senior has 135 total tackles, six interceptions, and 38 passes defended in his years at Auburn.

On Nov. 29, Pro Football Focus named McCreary a First-Team All-SEC honoree. He was the only Auburn representative to make the list.

McCreary would be a great selection for the Silver and Black. He has the ability to do it all on defense and would make a great addition to the Raiders secondary.

