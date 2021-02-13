Will Backup Quarterback Marcus Mariota Be Traded?

The rumors are continuing to circulate around a potential quarterback trade from the Raiders.

While Sports Illustrated Raider Maven currently believes starting quarterback Derek Carr is not being “shopped” by the Raiders, it could be a different story for backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with the Raiders a year ago. His contract has incentives attached which could amount to as high as $37.5 million.

His base salary in 2021 is expected to be $10.625 million.

Mariota also proved he still had the arm of a starting quarterback.

During Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Carr injured his groin and Mariota replaced him under center.

Mariota threw 17-for-28 for a total of 226 yards and one touchdown.

He also rushed the ball nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

I said back then that Mariota may be a good secondary option for the Raiders and potentially implement a two-quarterback system moving forward.

Now it looks the Raiders may be thinking of trading Mariota for some stock.

Further evidence can be found when looking at the Raiders' other backup quarterback, Nathan Peterman, as he recently reached a one-year contract extension worth up to $2.775 million.

If the Raiders shy away from the two-quarterback system, then I believe the best move for the Raiders is to trade Mariota for either some offensive line stock or much needed secondary.

Early draft picks are another option that could be fitting for trade as well.

Either way, at this moment, it’s not guaranteed that Mariota will remain a Raider at the beginning of the 2021 season.

