Raiders Extend Backup QB Nathan Peterman’s Contract

It looks like backup quarterback Nathan Peterman will remain with the Raiders.

Yesterday, Tom Pelissero reported that the Raiders re-signed Peterman to a one-year contract extension worth $2.775 million.

This is notable because the Raiders have one more year remaining in backup quarterback Marcus Mariota’s contract. Mariota is expected to make $9.125 million with a cap set at just above $10.7 million.

Considering the Raiders are expected to be $10.5 million over the salary cap after free agency, a total of nearly $12 million for their backup quarterbacks is quite notable.

While Peterman threw only five attempts in a blowout loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, Mariota replaced starting quarterback Derek Carr in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers when Carr pulled his left groin, keeping him on the sidelines for the rest of the game.

In the Chargers game, Mariota went 17 for 28 with one touchdown. He averaged 8.1 yards per throw with 226 passing yards.

Notably, Mariota ran 88 yards in nine attempts. He scored one rushing touchdown,

While the Raiders ultimately lost to the Chargers 30 to 27, it brought up the question of whether a two-quarterback system in Las Vegas may work effectively.

Again, I bring this all up because of money.

The salary cap is down $22 million compared to last season. In other words, if the cap remained the same as last year, it would make sense for the Raiders practically and financially keep both backups.

However, with such a tighter budget cap this season, the extra few millions of dollars could be used elsewhere.

Apparently, for Gruden and company, Peterman made the list of players beneficial to the Raiders in the background.

