Raiders' Key Assets: Peyton Barber

First-year Raider running back Peyton Barber was given his best opportunity in weeks on Monday when Las Vegas bested the Cleveland Browns.

Barber received his most carries (five) since Weeks 2 (13) and 3 (23) when Josh Jacobs sat out. In Week 3, he rushed for 111 yards, his most since Week 10 in 2018 when he rushed for 106 yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also added 31 yards on three receptions in that Week 3 win.

On Monday, Barber rushed for 34 yards and also had a 12-yard reception.

The sixth-year running back's statistics have dramatically decreased since his breakout season in 2018 when he rushed for a total of 871 yards. But his reps as a Raider are becoming more and more crucial, and when he's been called on, he has answered.

Barber had been inactive from Week 5 to Week 9 and then again in Week 11. He hasn't exactly had many chances to prove himself as a Raider since early on in the season, but Monday night served as a reminder of what he can bring to the table.

Starting Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was back in practice on Thursday after suffering an illness, but Barber could very likely be called upon yet again to make an impact in Las Vegas' Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos.

Denver ranks 11th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, so changing up pieces in the backfield throughout the contest could be an effective strategy for the Raiders offense.

