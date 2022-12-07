Raiders Could Face QB Baker Mayfield on Thursday

Former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

As if preparation time for the Las Vegas Raiders this week wasn't tight enough already, the Silver and Black could be going up against a quarterback they had not planned on seeing this season when they face the Los Angeles Rams Thursday.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Rams, the club announced Tuesday.

This was a move likely to solve Los Angeles' void behind center with quarterback Matthew Stafford dealing with a neck injury and now expected to miss at least four more games.

Mayfield has appeared in just seven games this season, including just six starts.

In total, the fifth-year pro has registered 1,313 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions on the year.

Prior to Carolina, Mayfield had played the first four years of his NFL career as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, where he recorded a total of 14,125 passing yards and 92 touchdowns.

He led Cleveland to just one playoff appearance during his time there, the team's only winning season season with him leading the offense.

Mayfield has a career record of just 30-35-0 altogether.

The Raiders have not faced the new Rams' quarterback since November of 2020 when they defeated Cleveland 16-6 in Week 8 of that season.

Las Vegas would have gone up against Mayfield again last season, but due to injuries to both him and Case Keenum, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens would get the start in that Week 15 matchup.

Thursday's game against Los Angeles is set to begin at 8:20 p.m. and can be watched exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.